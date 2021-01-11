Kazakhstan: Ruling party Nur Otan set for general election win

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The ruling Nur Otan party won a majority in Kazakhstan’s parliamentary elections, according to the preliminary results announced by the country’s Central Election Commission in Nur-Sultan on Monday.

Nur Otan, led by ex-President Nursultan Nazarbayev, received more than 71 percent of the vote, the CEC said.

The general election was held on Sunday, January 10. According to preliminary data, the turnout was 63.3 percent.

SOT, Sabila Mustafina, Secretary of Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan (Russian): “According to the preliminary results, votes in the elections of deputies of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, elected according to party lists, held on January 10, 2021, were distributed as follows: for the ‘Nur Otan’ party – 71.09 percent, for the ‘Ak Zhol Democratic Party of Kazakhstan’ – 10.95 percent, for the ‘People’s Party of Kazakhstan’ – 9.1 percent, for the People’s Democratic Patriotic Party ‘Auyl’ – 5.29 percent, for the political party ‘Adal’ – 3.57 percent. The final results of the elections of deputies of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, elected by party lists, will be established by the Central Election Commission [of Kazakhstan’] at its meeting after receiving all the originals of the protocols of territorial election commissions.”

