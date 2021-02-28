-
Kazakhstan: Russia’s weather satellite launches from Baikonur Cosmodrome
Mandatory credit: Roscosmos
Russia’s weather satellite ‘Arktika-M’ on the board the ‘Soyuz-2-1b’ rocket lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Sunday.
According to calculations, the time required for the spacecraft to reach orbit will take more than two hours.
The satellite ‘Arktika-M’ aims to aid scientists to forecast Russia’s high-latitude regions.
