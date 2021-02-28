Kazakhstan: Russia’s weather satellite launches from Baikonur Cosmodrome

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory credit: Roscosmos

Russia’s weather satellite ‘Arktika-M’ on the board the ‘Soyuz-2-1b’ rocket lifted off from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan on Sunday.

According to calculations, the time required for the spacecraft to reach orbit will take more than two hours.

The satellite ‘Arktika-M’ aims to aid scientists to forecast Russia’s high-latitude regions.

#ArktikaM #RussianWeatherSatellite #Russia

Video ID: 20210228-009

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20210228-009

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly