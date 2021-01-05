-
Kenya reopens schools after 10-month virus closure
Millions of #Kenyan pupils returned to #school on Monday for the first time since classes were dismissed 10 months earlier due to the #coronavirus pandemic. Mask-wearing students had their temperatures checked before entering school to repeat their lost academic year, in what was both a relief and a concern to their parents.
