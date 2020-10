Kenya shopping mall attack: 2 defendants guilty, 1 acquitted over 2013 Westgate siege

A Kenyan court on Wednesday found two men guilty of helping al Qaeda-linked militants launch a 2013 assault on a Nairobi shopping mall, the nation’s only trial related to the deadliest Islamist attack since the 1998 US Embassy bombing.

