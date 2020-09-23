-
Sunak to unveil emergency jobs scheme | NHS Covid-19 app launches @BBC News LIVE on iPlayer – BBC - 16 mins ago
-
‘When she spoke, people listened’: Ruth Bader Ginsburg remembered - 31 mins ago
-
Anger as no officers directly charged for Breonna Taylor death - about 1 hour ago
-
COVID-19: Spain sees highest youth unemployment rate in EU as pandemic hits hard - 2 hours ago
-
LIVE: Protests in Louisville after officers in Breonna Taylor case avoid homicide charges - 2 hours ago
-
Police shot during Breonna Taylor protests in Louisville, Kentucky - 3 hours ago
-
State-of-the-art cleaning robots make spotless debut at London station - 3 hours ago
-
UN: Lebanese President Aoun calls on world to support reconstruction of Beirut - 3 hours ago
-
Russian bombers take to Belarus skies during joint drills - 3 hours ago
-
USA: Trump refuses to commit to peaceful power transfer if he loses November election - 4 hours ago
Kenya’s top judge demands dissolution of parliament over lack of women lawmakers
In tonight’s edition: Kenya’s top judge advised President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve the country’s male-dominated parliament, saying lawmakers had failed to meet a constitutional provision which would allow for one-third of seats to be occupied by women. And Tourism workers in Uganda are hoping to make up for lost time now that international travellers are being allowed back in the country.
