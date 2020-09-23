Kenya’s top judge demands dissolution of parliament over lack of women lawmakers

In tonight’s edition: Kenya’s top judge advised President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve the country’s male-dominated parliament, saying lawmakers had failed to meet a constitutional provision which would allow for one-third of seats to be occupied by women. And Tourism workers in Uganda are hoping to make up for lost time now that international travellers are being allowed back in the country.

