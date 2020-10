Kyrgyz opposition groups make rival power grabs after toppling government

The Central Asian nation of #Kyrgyzstan slid deeper into chaos as rival opposition factions jostled for power on Wednesday, a day after they stormed government buildings, forcing the prime minister to quit and a parliamentary election to be annulled. ‘Protests will continue for the foreseeable future,’ says Mirha Rittmann of Human Rights Watch on Kyrgyzstan.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en