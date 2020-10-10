Sadyr Zhaparov is declared prime minister after authorities announce a state of emergency and a nightly curfew following a week of unrest in Kyrgyzstan’s capital

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/10/10/kyrgyz-parliament-appoints-new-pm-as-troops-are-deployed-in-bishkek

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Subscribe to our thematic channels:

NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB

Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

#World