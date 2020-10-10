-
‘Enough is enough’: Nigerians demand SARS police unit scrapped - 2 hours ago
Tajikistan vote seen as easy win for strongman Emomali Rahmon - 3 hours ago
Armenia, Azerbaijan accuse each other of violating ceasefire - 4 hours ago
Trump holds first public event since COVID-19 diagnosis - 4 hours ago
Covid: UK at ‘tipping point’, top scientist warns @BBC News LIVE on iPlayer 🔴 – BBC - 5 hours ago
Kyrgyz parliament appoints new PM as troops are deployed in Bishkek - 14 hours ago
Little Mix reveal our girl dance group! 💃 @Little Mix The Search | Girl Dance – BBC - 15 hours ago
THIS left us in the MOOD to dance! 🤩 @Little Mix The Search | Girl Dance – BBC - 16 hours ago
Aisli risked it with a Little Mix song and nailed it! @Little Mix The Search | Girl Dance – BBC - 16 hours ago
LIVE: Corona sceptics rally in Berlin’s Alexanderplatz against COVID-19 measures - 16 hours ago
Kyrgyz parliament appoints new PM as troops are deployed in Bishkek
Sadyr Zhaparov is declared prime minister after authorities announce a state of emergency and a nightly curfew following a week of unrest in Kyrgyzstan’s capital
