Kyrgyzstan: Japarov wins landslide victory in presidential election
Sadyr Japarov is set to become the next Kyrgyz leader after winning almost 80 percent of the vote in the country’s presidential election, the Kyrgyz Central Election Commission (CEC) announced in Bishkek on Monday.
Japarov has served as the acting prime minister and acting president since October 2020, after being freed from prison by protesters demanding the removal of his predecessor, Sooronbay Jeenbekov, during violent riots.
Along with the presidential election, the Kyrgyz people also voted in favor of a revamp of government, with 81 percent choosing to withdraw from parliamentary democracy and to return to a presidential system.
*SOUNDBITE*
SOT, Nurzhan Shildabekova, chairwoman of Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (Russian): “According to the preliminary results votes were distributed as follows: candidate Japarov Sadyr got 1,116,028 votes or 79,19 percent, Isaev Kanatbek – 8,207 votes or 0,58 persent, Arstanbek Myktybek – 23,618 votes or 1,68 percent, Sooronkulova Klara Syrgakbekovna – 14,105 votes or one percent.”
