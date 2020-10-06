Kyrgyzstan: One killed, hundreds injured amid violent protests over election results

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Firefighters attempted to extinguish flames that broke out in the White House, as the Kyrgyz parliament building is known, in the capital Bishkek on Tuesday following a night of unrest over the weekend’s general election.

Demonstrators stormed the parliament building in the early hours of Tuesday and the building caught fire shortly afterwards.

The Kyrgyz Health Ministry said that one person had died and 686 injured following mass protests in Bishkek and other cities.

The protests started after opposition supporters gathered at the Ala-Too square on Monday to voice their disagreement with the election results.

According to the preliminary results, only four parties in Sunday’s parliamentary election exceeded the seven-percent election threshold to gain entry to the 120-seat legislature.

The pro-government Birimdik gathered 24.5 percent of the vote, followed by Mekenim Kyrgyzstan at 23.88 percent, and Kyrgyzstan Party at 8.76 percent.

The only opposition party to get representation in the parliament was Butum Kyrgyzstan with 7.13 percent of the vote, according to the Central Election Committee (CEC).

The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s (OSCE) election-monitoring team said in its preliminary report that while the election was “generally well organised”, there were “credible” concerns over vote-buying and other irregularities in the democratic electoral process.

The CEC announced later on Tuesday that the election results have been annulled.

