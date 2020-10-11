-
Belarus police crack down on protesters, detain dozens - 33 mins ago
-
Nagorno-Karabakh truce crumbling as warring sides allege attacks - about 1 hour ago
-
Covid: New local lockdown restrictions in England to be unveiled @BBC News LIVE on iPlayer 🔴 – BBC - 2 hours ago
-
Scores detained as Belarus police crack down on opposition protesters - 5 hours ago
-
Close Turkish Cypriot election result leaves peace deal in the balance - 11 hours ago
-
Incumbent Akinci, Erdogan-backed rival Tatar to contest Turkish Cypriot runoff - 12 hours ago
-
US elections: Trump says ‘looks like I’m immune’ to COVID-19 - 12 hours ago
-
Scientists investigate possible coronavirus mutation in Chile - 12 hours ago
-
Kyrgyzstan opposition blames Russia for alleged rigged election - 13 hours ago
-
Little Mix reveal our final Rap R&B group line-up 🎉 @Little Mix The Search – BBC - 13 hours ago
Kyrgyzstan opposition blames Russia for alleged rigged election
Kyrgyzstan’s opposition is blaming Russia for what they describe as last week’s rigged election and the violence that followed.
On Saturday, Kyrgyzstan’s parliament named a new prime minister – strengthening the president’s grip on power.
Al Jazeera’s Charles Stratford has more from Bishkek.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#AlJazeeraEnglish #Kyrgyzstan