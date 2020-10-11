Share
Kyrgyzstan opposition blames Russia for alleged rigged election

13 hours ago

Kyrgyzstan’s opposition is blaming Russia for what they describe as last week’s rigged election and the violence that followed.
On Saturday, Kyrgyzstan’s parliament named a new prime minister – strengthening the president’s grip on power.
Al Jazeera’s Charles Stratford has more from Bishkek.

