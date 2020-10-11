Kyrgyzstan opposition blames Russia for alleged rigged election

Kyrgyzstan’s opposition is blaming Russia for what they describe as last week’s rigged election and the violence that followed.

On Saturday, Kyrgyzstan’s parliament named a new prime minister – strengthening the president’s grip on power.

Al Jazeera’s Charles Stratford has more from Bishkek.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Kyrgyzstan