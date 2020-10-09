Kyrgyzstan president ready to resign once new cabinet appointed

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov is ready to resign in a bid to end post-vote chaos enveloping the Central Asian country, he said in an address published Friday on his website. A disputed parliamentary vote has sparked a fresh crisis in the volatile nation, triggering protests and unrest that have left at least one dead and hundreds injured.

