Kyrgyzstan: Troops deployed as state of emergency declared in Bishkek

Security checkpoints have been set up at Bishkek entrance in order “to intercept armed clashes, provide public order and protect civilians” according to a statement by the Kyrgyzstan presidential press office on Saturday.

Video footage shows military troops and equipment located in the city of Bishkek.

According to the Kyrgyz Ministry of Internal Affairs, President Jeenbekov imposed a state of emergency which started on October 9 20:00 local time (14:00 GMT), and which is set to last until October 21 08:00 local time (02:00 GMT).

It is reported that during the state of emergency, commandant’s headquarters of Bishkek may establish special security arrangements for enterprises’ schedule, the use of communication and work of mass media.

Kyrgyzstan has been in a political crisis since the results of last weekend’s parliamentary elections were annulled on Tuesday after violent protests.

On Wednesday a self-proclaimed People’s Coordination Council, a group made up of different opposition parties, announced that it was assuming power and dissolving the parliament.

President Sooronbay Jeenbekov has accused “certain political forces” of trying to illegally seize power in the country. He has called for dialogue with the opposition, stating his readiness to negotiate.

