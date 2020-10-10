Kyrgyzstan unrest: Gunfire, chaos on streets as emergency declared

Troops have been ordered into the capital of Kyrgyzstan after days of chaos over last week’s parliamentary elections.

The results have now been declared invalid and President Sooronbay Jeenbekov is promising to resign.

But he has also declared a state of emergency, which parliament will vote on later.

From Bishkek, Al Jazeera’s Charles Stratford reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Kyrgyzstan #CentralAsia