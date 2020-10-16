Kyrgyzstan’s new PM Japarov assumes presidential powers

Kyrgyzstan’s prime minister has assumed the powers of the president after the country’s leader resigned.

Sadyr Japarov only became prime minister on Wednesday, and he was in jail until last week.

Kyrgyzstan has been gripped by political turmoil since a disputed election earlier this month.

Al Jazeera’s Charles Stratford reports from Bishkek.

