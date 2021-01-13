-
Lab-grown meat: The future of food?
Growing your own food may not make you think of a laboratory where animal cells are transformed into cultured meat, but that is exactly what is now being served up, albeit to an elite few. Last month, Singapore granted approval to an American startup to sell the fruit of its laboratories in restaurants in the city-state. It’s a new option for people who are not interested in vegetarianism. Jenny Kleeman, a journalist and the author of a book on how technology is impacting our lives, shares her perspective on it all. Her book is entitled “Sex Robots & Vegan Meat”.
