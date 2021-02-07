Lanterns brighten up Chengdu streets ahead of Chinese New Year

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The streets of Chengdu, southwest China, were taken over by grand arrangements of red and yellow lights on Sunday during a lantern parade ahead of the Chinese New Year, which falls on February 12.

Locals could be seen enjoying the fair on Chunxi road as the Spring Festival – as the New Year festivities are known – approaches. Some were dressed in the traditional Hanfu while others wrote their new year’s wishes on red papers and hung them on the event’s gate.

"I feel like right now on this street, we are already on the road of development, it is getting livelier and more bustling, which I think is very good. Of course, the development will continue to get better. The crowds of people on this street all give that impression," College student Luo Xiaohan said.

The celebrations included stalls selling food and merchandise like hand-painted lanterns and traditional fans.

According to the Chinese zodiac, the new year will be the Year of the Ox.

SOT, Qi You Xin, College student: “Yeah I think Chengdu are really controlling the coronavirus, there are no new cases here. It’s better than in Beijing or Shijiazhuang, so I think I will be safe here.”

SOT, Qi You Xin, College student: “I hope that COVID can be controlled completely so I can go to a lot of other countries. As for the future, I don’t know, it depends.”

SOT, Lin Ziwei, English teacher (Mandarin): “I feel like these activities are very helpful for traditional Chinese culture, under the circumstances of the epidemic.”

SOT, Lin Ziwei, English teacher (Mandarin): “It is also because we in China wish for the pandemic situation in 2021 to take a turn for the better, and that 2021 can mark the end of the pandemic.”

SOT, Luo Xiaohan, College Student (Mandarin): “I feel like China is governed very well. Speaking of our development, I feel like right now on this street, we are already on the road of development, it is getting livelier and more bustling, which I think is very good. Of course, the development will continue to get better. The crowds of people on this street all give that impression.”

