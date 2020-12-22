Las Vegas gambles on drive-thru Santas for a socially distant Christmas

This Christmas, Americans in Las Vegas are embracing the Christmas spirit from the safety of their cars. A drive-thru visit to Santa’s grotto is just one way the city famous for its casinos and stage spectaculars is adapting to the new reality of life under Covid-19.

