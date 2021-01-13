-
COVID vaccine: From factory to arm, the logistics of rolling out the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab - 11 hours ago
-
Elephant deaths rise as humans take more space in India’s Assam - 11 hours ago
-
Ireland lays bare the scandal of baby deaths at church-run homes - 11 hours ago
-
Latin America hospitals reaching breaking point amid COVID surge - 11 hours ago
-
Iran: US reputation “will take many years” to return to pre-Trump era – Rouhani - 11 hours ago
-
France: Anti-restriction protesters march with lit torches in Marseille despite curfew - 11 hours ago
-
Italy starts trialing 350 alleged Mafia members | DW News - 11 hours ago
-
LIVE: German government holds weekly press briefing in Berlin - 11 hours ago
-
Iran: Navy carry out large missile drill in Gulf of Oman - 11 hours ago
-
COVID in Europe: Dutch Vaccination delays; UK gets tough; Ukrainian shortages - 11 hours ago
Latin America hospitals reaching breaking point amid COVID surge
Latin America continues to experience a surge in COVID-19 infections.
From Chile to Brazil to Peru, many hospitals are near collapse.
It is forcing many countries to take tough measures, including lockdowns.
In Chile, health experts are warning of a “catastrophic” second wave.
Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports from Santiago, Chile.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Coronavirus #COVID19 #LatinAmericaCOVID19