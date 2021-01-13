Latin America hospitals reaching breaking point amid COVID surge

Latin America continues to experience a surge in COVID-19 infections.

From Chile to Brazil to Peru, many hospitals are near collapse.

It is forcing many countries to take tough measures, including lockdowns.

In Chile, health experts are warning of a “catastrophic” second wave.

Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports from Santiago, Chile.

