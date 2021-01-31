Latin America imposes curbs to confront second COVID-19 wave

Fresh measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic are being implemented across Latin America, including border closures and new lockdowns.

However, the number of deaths and infections is still rising, as a second wave of infections sweeps across the region.

Vaccinations have provided some hope, but officials warned there is still a long way to go before the end of the pandemic.

Al Jazeera’s Daniel Schweimler reports from the Argentinian capital, Buenos Aires.

