Launching new business ideas via the EU’s Erasmus for Young Entrepreneurs

New and experienced entrepreneurs are being matched up via the Erasmus for Young Entrepreneurs programme (EYE); this EU-funded cross-border initiative teams people up, encourages innovation and allows both sides to explore new markets.

