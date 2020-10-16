-
Covid: Manchester leaders ‘ready to meet’ PM over restrictions 🔴 @BBC News – BBC - 42 mins ago
-
Parisians enjoy last night out before Covid-19 curfew comes into force - 3 hours ago
-
Teacher decapitated near Paris ‘after showing Muhammad cartoon in class’ - 10 hours ago
-
Snapshot before lights out: France on the cusp of Covid-19 curfew - 11 hours ago
-
The killing of more than 1 million minks has started in Denmark - 11 hours ago
-
France opens terror probe after teacher beheaded in Paris suburb - 11 hours ago
-
Killing of farm worker highlights ever-present racial divisions in South Africa - 11 hours ago
-
Teacher decapitated near Paris ‘after showing Muhammad cartoon in class’ - 12 hours ago
-
Who is Kyrgyzstan’s new prime minister, Sadyr Zhaparov? - 13 hours ago
-
Thai police fire water cannon at Bangkok protesters - 14 hours ago
Launching new business ideas via the EU’s Erasmus for Young Entrepreneurs
New and experienced entrepreneurs are being matched up via the Erasmus for Young Entrepreneurs programme (EYE); this EU-funded cross-border initiative teams people up, encourages innovation and allows both sides to explore new markets.
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/10/16/launching-new-business-ideas-via-the-eu-s-erasmus-for-young-entrepreneurs
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live
Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels
#Businessplanet