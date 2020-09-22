-
Trump to name Supreme Court pick at end of week - 7 mins ago
-
Fishermen in Poland fear for their jobs as cod numbers decline - 41 mins ago
-
Rick Astley feat. The Unsung Heroes: Every One Of Us – BBC - 51 mins ago
-
No Belarus sanctions by EU despite Tikhanovskaya plea - about 1 hour ago
-
India: Taj Mahal reopens after 6-month hiatus with COVID restrictions - about 1 hour ago
-
Canada: Police patrol Montreal suburb in connection with poisoned letter addressed to Trump - about 1 hour ago
-
UK: Big banks were assumed to be “grown ups in the room” – ICIJ reporter on FinCen files - about 1 hour ago
-
UN: World needs unity to overcome global challenges, Lavrov says in UNGA address - about 1 hour ago
-
Italy: Centre-left candidate Giani claims victory in Tuscan regional election - about 1 hour ago
-
Covid: Pubs and restaurants in England to have 10pm closing times @BBC News LIVE on iPlayer – BBC - 3 hours ago
Lebanese president proposes ending sectarian quotas to break govt deadlock
Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Monday that the country was going “to hell” if a government was not formed, as French efforts to encourage the formation of a new cabinet falter.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en