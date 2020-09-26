-
Lebanon: Acting PM Mustapha Adib steps down before forming government
Lebanon’s Prime Minister-designate Mustapha Adib announced his resignation, speaking at the Baabda Presidential Palace on Saturday, after his attempts to form a government failed.
“As the formation [of a government], according to the specifications that I have laid down, is already doomed to failure, and out of my concern for national unity with its constitutionality, and for my credibility, I am stepping down from undertaking the task of forming the government,” he said in his statement.
Adib was tasked to form the government amid a state of disagreement over allocation of ministerial portfolios to various Lebanese political blocs.
SOT, Mustapha Adib, Lebanese Prime Minister-designate (Arabic): “As the formation [of a government], according to the specifications that I have laid down, is already doomed to failure, and out of my concern for national unity with its constitutionality, and for my credibility, I am stepping down from undertaking the task of forming the government. Wishing those who will be chosen for the arduous task after me, and for those who will choose him, full success in facing the imminent dangers facing our country, our people and our economy.”
