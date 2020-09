Lebanon crisis: No formation of new govt as Macron deadline expires

France has been leaning on fractious Lebanese politicians to set up a new government to start reforming the corruption-ridden state, but a Sept. 15 deadline they had agreed with Paris for establishing the new cabinet has already been missed. FRANCE 24’s International Affairs editor Armen Georgian explains.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en