Lebanon: Firefighters bring fire at Zaha Hadid building under control
Firefighters were filmed extinguishing fire which broke out at a building designed by celebrated British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid in central Beirut on Tuesday.
Footage shows several firefighters on a fire engine crane with smoke billowing over the facade severely damaged by the flames.
“with the efforts of the fire brigade and civil defence, and the rest of the vehicles we brought from the port, we were able to control and now the cooling process is complete,” said Fadi Mazboudi, a firefighter.
The blaze erupted at the famous department store which has been under construction for many years and was close to completion.
The reasons behind the fire are still being investigated, while the Beirut fire brigade has managed to contain the blaze from spreading to other buildings nearby.
This is the second time in less than a week that the city has suffered a major fire, nearly a month later the massive blasts that devastated the port area of the Lebanese capital.
