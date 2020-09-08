Lebanon in crisis: What can Macron do?

France’s president returns to Beirut for the second time since last month’s warehouse explosion at the port that left at least 188 dead, thousands wounded and an already reeling nation literally shell-shocked. Tune into the France 24 Debate featuring civil society activist Lionel CHAMI, journalist and author Sophia AMARA, and France 24 journalist Bilal TARABEY.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en