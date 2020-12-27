Lebanon: “Let us go” – Refugees deplore difficult conditions in winter cold at Arsal camps

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Refugees in Arsal, northeast of Beirut, deplored the difficult conditions they are enduring during the cold winter months, as seen in early November.

Flooded roads and leaking roofs could be seen at the camps where some 150,000 refugees live, according to a member of the Doctors Without Borders. The NGO provides them with free medical assistance as they are “suffering from health issues because of their inability to cover the costs [of treatment], due to the economic crisis and the increasing costs.”

A Syrian refugee, Hiyam Soltan Salem, said that winter at the camp is ‘very hard.’

“I’m in the heart of the trouble now, floods, water invades our place, from the roof, from the wall, and we have no heating,” she shared.

“The thing affecting us also is that the UNHCR is treating some people unjustly, some people are no longer having the status [of a refugee], so they cannot receive fuel, or food, the economic situation is so hard for anyone who doesn’t have a breadwinner or a job,” she added.

“We Syrians, people are fed up with us, let us go, somewhere we can live, somewhere where these children can go to school, what can I say,” deplored another refugee.

According to a joint study between the World Bank and the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), some 840,000 Syrian refugees in Lebanon are expected to have fallen into poverty, in a country that is reeling from an economic crisis, the coronavirus pandemic, and the Beirut port blasts.

SOT, Refugee (Arabic): “I do care about the fact that the children are out of school, the director of the school said this year they may not attend, I am telling him about my situation and he says to me the children are going to attend the exams, I said I don’t want your education anymore, he said the girls can’t go to school, I said to him even the children don’t want to go to school anymore it’s no good in here.”

SOT, Doctors without borders member (Arabic): “We have 157 camps approximately, some are large camps and some are smaller, we try to cover the biggest number of beneficiaries with these awareness-raising sessions and we communicate with people to assess their needs and check their health condition.”

SOT, Doctors without borders member (Arabic): “The biggest challenge for people is the economic and financial burden which affects their mental health.”

SOT, Doctors without borders member (Arabic): “We realised that there are many people suffering from health issues because of their inability to cover the costs [of treatment] and that’s due to the economic crisis and the increasing costs.”

SOT, Doctors Without Borders member: “So here in Arsal in total we have around 150,000 refugees and the Lebanese people are around 60,000, so most of our people are Syrian.

SOT, Hiyam Soltan Salem, Syrian refugee in Lebanon since 2014, born in Kalamoon (Arabic): “Certainly when everybody was in their country life was beautiful. It wasn’t a fancy life but we were happy and living comfortably and it was safe, like anybody else living in his own country, no repression, no injustice, it used to be comfortable.”

SOT, Hiyam Soltan Salem, Syrian refugee in Lebanon since 2014, born in Kalamoon (Arabic): “[Winter in the camp is] very hard, harder than you can imagine, you can see how you are suffering. I’m in the heart of the trouble now, floods, water invades our place, from the roof, from the wall, and we have no heating. The thing affecting us also is that the UNHCR is treating some people unjustly, some people are no longer having the status [of a refugee], so they cannot receive fuel, or food, the economic situation is so hard for anyone who doesn’t have a breadwinner or a job.”

SOT, Hiyam Soltan Salem, Syrian refugee in Lebanon since 2014, born in Kalamoon (Arabic): “At night we suffer from the cold, and when it gets windy or rainy, the roof is annoying because it’s a tent not a building that can protect us of the loud sound of thunder, when there is thunder and flash lighting, kids get annoyed and they can’t sleep. I’m old but still I get afraid of the sound of the thunder, because the room is a tent there is nothing that can protect us. I’m concerned that the tent will get torn apart and then the rain water would pour on us, I’m afraid of many things. I’m afraid that the wall would fall on me because of the strength of the water flows. The water flow goes behind my wall, I’m afraid that the wall gets wet a lot and then it falls on me, imagine if the wall falls on me so I won’t have a privacy in my place.”

