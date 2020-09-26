-
Lebanon: Love Without Hope? | Talk to Al Jazeera
The Lebanese have seen the walls of their capital, Beirut, fall time and time again.
Conquered by the Ottomans and the French, Lebanon has also endured 15 years of civil war, and conflicts with Syria and Israel.
Lebanon’s ever-changing journey has been narrated, painted and sung about by its artists and thinkers.
In this edition of Talk to Al Jazeera, we are joined by contemporary Lebanese artists and intellectuals to explore how their work reflects the country’s reality.
