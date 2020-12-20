Lebanon: Student anti-govt protests erupt in Beirut following university fee hike

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of students took to the streets of Beirut to protest against a move by private universities to change how fees are calculated on Saturday.

Sherbal Shaaya, one of the protesters said students were out to “reject the decision issued by LAU and AUB universities, which calculated one dollar at the price of 3,900 [Lebanese Lira] (€2.10; $2.58), and it doubles the tuition fees for the next semester.” He added that this move is one “which threatens students with the loss their education.”

Many protesters could be seen holding signs and banners reading that education is a right for everyone.

Reports from Lebanese news outlets state that students later set bins on fire and riot police used tear gas to disperse crowds, as scuffles broke out between protesters and police.

SOT, Sherbal Shaaya, Protester (Arabic): “The movement today [is organised by] students of private universities and the Lebanese University (LU), as we reject the decision issued by the [American University of Beirut] (AUB) and the [Lebanese American University] (LAU), which sets the dollar’s rate at 3,900 [Lebanese Lira] (€2.10; $2.58), which will double the tuition fees for the next semester. In our view, education is a right, and such policies or decisions will make the students vulnerable to losing education.”

C/U Protesters’ banner reading (Arabic): “Education is [a] right for all. No to dollarisation! MADA- Network of Secular Clubs at Universities”

M/S Protesters with signs reading (Arabic): “No to marginalisation of students’ government”

W/S Protesters with banners reading (Arabic): “Education is right for all. No to dollarisation,” “National Student Movement. We will not kneel down” and “We demand elected student councils”

