Lebanon: Tripoli municipality building left in ruins after night of unrest

Lebanon’s second-largest city, Tripoli, witnessed on Thursday evening riots and the burning of its municipality building, as violent protests continued for the fourth consecutive night against harsh economic conditions and COVID restrictions.

Footage filmed on Friday shows the severe damage to all the internal rooms of the municipality building, in conjunction with a cautious calm in the city centre, where Lebanese army vehicles were seen roaming the streets, and a small number of demonstrators gathered in front of al-Nour square.

Lebanese PM-designate Saad Hariri condemned the attack on the municipality building calling it unacceptable.

Protests have escalated against the Lebanese government for its response to the outbreak of the pandemic, which the demonstrators believe has exacerbated their difficult economic and living conditions, especially after the imposition of strict closures and curfews for about two weeks.

Since the beginning of the new year, Lebanon has been suffering from record COVID infection and death rates that have burdened the health sector, whose capacity has reached its maximum limits.

