Lebanon’s Prime Minister designate Mustafa Adib resigns | DW News

The man designated to be the next prime minister of Lebanon has resigned amid an impasse in efforts to form a new government. Mustafa Adib was parachuted into the position in the wake of last month’s devastating blast in the capital Beirut, and the subsequent resignation of the government. A former ambassador to Germany, Adib blamed political in-fighting over cabinet positions for his decision to step down. Lebanon has been gripped by months of protests over corruption and a protracted economic crisis.

