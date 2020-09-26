-
US cases top 7 million +++ Germany’s super spreader wedding | Coronavirus update - about 1 hour ago
-
Lebanon’s Prime Minister designate Mustafa Adib resigns | DW News - 4 hours ago
-
Trump to nominate Coney Barrett for Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat | DW News - 5 hours ago
-
Tatiana de Rosnay: Exploring how AI tempers with love, sex and art - 6 hours ago
-
President Trump due to nominate anti-abortion judge to Supreme Court - 6 hours ago
-
Thai protests: Taking on the monarchy, breaking through taboos | The Listening Post - 6 hours ago
-
Lebanon: Acting PM Mustapha Adib steps down before forming government - 7 hours ago
-
Germany: Climate activists camp at Garzweiler II lignite mine ahead of planned protests - 7 hours ago
-
Why is President Bolsonaro’s popularity on the rise in Brazil? | Counting the Cost - 7 hours ago
-
Spain: Demonstrators rally against coronavirus restrictions for the second day in Madrid - 7 hours ago
Lebanon’s Prime Minister designate Mustafa Adib resigns | DW News
The man designated to be the next prime minister of Lebanon has resigned amid an impasse in efforts to form a new government. Mustafa Adib was parachuted into the position in the wake of last month’s devastating blast in the capital Beirut, and the subsequent resignation of the government. A former ambassador to Germany, Adib blamed political in-fighting over cabinet positions for his decision to step down. Lebanon has been gripped by months of protests over corruption and a protracted economic crisis.
Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/
Follow DW on social media:
►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/
►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews
►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dwnews
Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle
#Lebanon #MustafaAdib #LebanonCrisis