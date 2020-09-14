Lesbos migrants fear detention in new refugee camp | DW News

Greece has opened a 3,000-capacity tent camp for the migrants made homeless by the Moria fire. But a large number of migrants, who were residents of the destroyed Moria camp, have refused to enter the new facility, demanding asylum to other EU countries or better living conditions.

Many of the 11,000 asylum seekers who fled the camp earlier in the week have been sleeping rough on Lesbos since Wednesday.

DW correspondent Florian Schmitz, who’s on the island, said: “After many years of dire conditions in Moria, neither the refugees nor the people of Lesbos want a new camp.”

