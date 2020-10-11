Let’s address the “Elephant in the Zoom” in fundraising fun for video calls

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

An elephant can now be part of your Zoom video call thanks to a program in the Chiang Rai area of northern Thailand aimed at raising money for the animals.

The “Elephant in the Zoom” programme will insert a live stream of an Elephant in a Zoom video call for 10 minutes for a bit of cheeky fun and as a way of raising funds for the animals.

Anatara Golden Triangle Asian Elephant Foundation does regular live streams and private paid video chats for people overseas for a closer look into the lives of the elephants as footage shot on Friday shows.

“The idea for the live stream started way back in late March when everything around the world was closing down”, explained John Roberts, the group director for Golden Triangle Asian Elephant Foundation.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, tourists are unable to visit the elephant camp, thus the continual contact between elephants and viewers online has helped brighten up many people’s lockdown experience.

The paid video is reportedly helping to directly fund the preservation of elephants in the wild in Thailand.

Video ID: 20201011-008

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201011-008

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly