Let”s Meow! App aims to TRANSLATE cat sounds into human words

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A former Amazon Alexa engineer has developed an app that seeks to translate a cat’s meow into a human voice, to the joy of mog maniacs worldwide.

The MeowTalk app records the sound made by man’s other best friend, before trying to identify the meaning.

“The app gives you nine intents that can be translated in general to all cats, so these aren’t words that it can translate, it’s more translating the mood or the state of mind of the cat,” said MeowTalk developer Juan Sanchez in Portland, Oregon on Monday.

Sanchez was seen trying to coax meows out of a tabby, as he explained how the app started as a protoype and how it aims to improve over time.

“That’s what I was thinking, a cat walks into a room, meows, and we hear a human voice. And I was like ‘yes,'” Sanchez explained, after sharing that he started conducting research on the vocabulary of our furry friends around a decade ago.

Feline fans across the world can download MeowTalk free of charge on Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store, and start interpreting meows to their – and one hopes their kitty’s – delight.

Video ID: 20201124-008

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20201124-008

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly