-
LIVE: Merkel holds press conference following 12th Integration Summit in Berlin - 7 hours ago
-
The universe inside an airplane! World”s first planetarium aboard Japanese jet - 7 hours ago
-
LIVE: Alexander Vinnik’s lawyer speaks to press following first day of hearings in Paris - 7 hours ago
-
UN: Delegations arrive for 4th round of Libyan Joint Military Commission talks - 7 hours ago
-
USA: CalWood Fire wipes out houses as it rages on in Colorado - 7 hours ago
-
French government under pressure to fight extremism | DW News - 8 hours ago
-
Bolivia: “We have recovered democracy” – Arce as exit poll points to election victory - 8 hours ago
-
Will France’s largest glacier still be here by the end of the century? - 8 hours ago
-
‘Liberty, I teach your name’: French papers pay tribute to slain teacher - 8 hours ago
-
Argentina: Evo Morales celebrates as exit polls suggest Luis Arce to be Bolivian president - 8 hours ago
‘Liberty, I teach your name’: French papers pay tribute to slain teacher
IN THE PRESS – Monday, October 19, 2020: We look at reactions in the French papers to the brutal beheading of history teacher Samuel Paty. Libération references the famous Occupation-era poem “Liberty” by Paul Éluard with the headline “Liberty, I teach your name”. Despite calls for unity, Le Parisien reports that there’s already division, with right-wing politicians pushing for a response that goes beyond tributes. Papers are also examining the role played by a radical Islamist who was a known terror threat.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en