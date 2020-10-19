‘Liberty, I teach your name’: French papers pay tribute to slain teacher

IN THE PRESS – Monday, October 19, 2020: We look at reactions in the French papers to the brutal beheading of history teacher Samuel Paty. Libération references the famous Occupation-era poem “Liberty” by Paul Éluard with the headline “Liberty, I teach your name”. Despite calls for unity, Le Parisien reports that there’s already division, with right-wing politicians pushing for a response that goes beyond tributes. Papers are also examining the role played by a radical Islamist who was a known terror threat.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en