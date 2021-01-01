-
English boy raises money for charity by camping out in his garden - 26 mins ago
-
Covid vaccine shortages: Could delaying a 2nd dose be the answer? | DW News - 35 mins ago
-
Syria: Damascus marks 2021 with fireworks as locals flock to streets - 39 mins ago
-
New Year’s Day diving into Rome’s Tiber river - 49 mins ago
-
Dover and Calais quiet as first lorries cross English Channel under post-Brexit border rules - about 1 hour ago
-
View of London day after UK fully exited EU - about 1 hour ago
-
View of Dover port in UK day after Brexit transition period ends - about 1 hour ago
-
Spain and UK reach deal to place Gibraltar in EU’s borderless Schengen zone - 2 hours ago
-
Brexit has happened. UK and EU finally split as a New Year dawns. But what are the key changes? - 2 hours ago
-
Light truck traffic between UK and France as post-Brexit rules take effect - 3 hours ago
Light truck traffic between UK and France as post-Brexit rules take effect
Britain on Friday began a new year and life outside Europe, after leaving the bloc’s single market trading rules to go it alone for the first time in nearly half a century.
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en