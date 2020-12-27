Like Nowhere Else

Stormzy performs live with Sir David Attenborough dancing on demand, Chabuddy G tries drag, Venus Williams is interrupted by Ian Beale’s tears, plus 15,728 Kerry Mucklowes, a giant Gregg Wallace and The Stig with Kurupt FM riding shotgun. Just a casual day in the iPlayer universe.

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

#BBC #BBCiPlayer #LikeNowhereElse

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.