‘Lingering crisis’: What people in CAR think about Sunday’s polls

Polls open in Central African Republic in less than three hours’ time, after the Constitutional Court ruled that the election can go ahead as planned.
The election comes amid intensified fighting between the government and rebels.
More UN peacekeepers are arriving, as well as soldiers from Russia, to help maintain law and order.
An alliance of rebel groups accuses President Faustin-Archange Touadera of planning to rig the vote.
Al Jazeera’s Catherine Soi reports from the capital, Bangui.
