Donald Trump says he is ‘immune’ from coronavirus to sceptical response - 28 mins ago
USA: Police fire tear gas amid tensions with revellers in LA after Lakers win - about 1 hour ago
Venezuela: “Mike Pence”s fly is flying around here” – Maduro jokes about fly - about 1 hour ago
Belarus police crack down on protesters, detain dozens - 2 hours ago
Nagorno-Karabakh truce crumbling as warring sides allege attacks - 2 hours ago
Covid: New local lockdown restrictions in England to be unveiled @BBC News LIVE on iPlayer 🔴 – BBC - 3 hours ago
LIVE: Celebrations underway in LA as Lakers secure 17th NBA championship - 3 hours ago
USA: Thousands march in support of Armenia in Los Angeles - 4 hours ago
Oh my gourd! 745kg German pumpkin crowned Europe’s heaviest - 4 hours ago
Scores detained as Belarus police crack down on opposition protesters - 6 hours ago
Little Mix reveal our final Rap R&B group line-up 🎉 @Little Mix The Search – BBC
Meet your Rap R&B group: Romina, VerSay, Eden & Ashley!
Little Mix are creating six different bands to follow in their footsteps and become the next global superstars. The winning band will join them on their next UK tour. In the last of the audition shows, it’s all about rap and R&B. The hopefuls audition individually, are tested alongside each other, and the final band is chosen, completing the line-up for next week’s performance shows.
Little Mix The Search | Episode 6 Rap R&B – BBC
