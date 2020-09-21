LIVE: 64th IAEA General Conference begins in Vienna: plenary session

Mandatory Credit: IAEA

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference kicks off in Vienna for the 64th time, on Monday, September 21.

The annual conference started on Monday with a wide range of issues planned to be discussed by high ranking officials and IAEA members, including the NPT safeguards agreement with North Korea and the application of IAEA safeguards in the Middle East

A Scientific Forum will also take place in conjunction with the conference.