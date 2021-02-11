LIVE: A walk through empty Venice after traditional carnival festivities cancelled due to COVID-19

-
Ruptly takes you through the streets and along the canals of Venice on Thursday, February 11, as the city remains quiet on what would have been the beginning of the busiest week of carnival celebrations in the pre-coronavirus times.
This year traditional mass celebrations were cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic, with some events being held in virtual format.
Fat Thursday begins the last and usually most widely attended week of the carnival, ending on Shrove Tuesday.