LIVE: Alexander Vinnik’s lawyer speaks to press following first day of hearings in Paris
Ruptly is live from Paris as hearings kicked off at the Correctional Tribunal, on Monday, October 19, on the merits of the case of Alexander Vinnik, a Russian national suspected of laundering billions of dollars through BTC-e – a digital currency exchange used to trade bitcoin.
Vinnik faces up to ten years in prison for charges related to extortion, money laundering and conspiracy in France and as well as similar charges in the United States. He has denied all allegations and had been on a hunger strike proclaiming his innocence. Originally captured in Greece, Vinnik was the subject of competing extradition requests from France, the US, and Russia where he faces lesser charges. He has agreed to the later.
The hearings will be held over four days, until October 22.