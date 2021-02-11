-
LIVE: A walk through empty Venice after traditional carnival festivities cancelled due to COVID-19 - 11 mins ago
-
Belarus strongman Lukashenko says foreign ‘blitzkrieg’ failed - 16 mins ago
-
Alexei Navalny’s wife Yulia Navalnaya reportedly arrives in Germany - 19 mins ago
-
COVID’s Disabled Victims (Part 2) | People and Power - 32 mins ago
-
Economic forecast: Some EU countries will recover in 2021, others must wait until 2022 - 39 mins ago
-
Can Italy’s disparate parties realign themselves under Mario Draghi? - 39 mins ago
-
Myanmar: Members of bankers union protest military coup in Yangon - 48 mins ago
-
New footage of the US Capitol storming unveiled - 52 mins ago
-
Live: Anti-coup demonstrators rally in Myanmar’s Yangon - 58 mins ago
-
Greece: Explosions, clashes and arrests at protest over education bill in Athens - 59 mins ago
Live: Anti-coup demonstrators rally in Myanmar’s Yangon
Ruptly is live from Yangon on Thursday, February 11 as demonstrators are expected to hold a new rally against the military coup in Myanmar.
Protests have been growing in numbers since the army takeover despite partial shutdowns of the internet in the country.
On Tuesday, police reportedly used water cannon and rubber-coated bullets to disperse demonstrators in the city.
State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi was arrested alongside other elected officials after the army staged a coup on February 1.
The military said the move was in response to alleged fraud during the legislative elections in November 2020, which saw Aung San Suu Kyi’s party win a majority of the seats in parliament.