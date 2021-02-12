-
Live: Anti-coup demonstrators rally in Myanmar’s Yangon
Ruptly is live from Yangon on Friday, February 12 as demonstrators are expected to hold a new rally against the military coup in Myanmar.
Protests have been growing in numbers since the army takeover despite partial shutdowns of the internet in the country.
On Tuesday, police reportedly used water cannon and rubber-coated bullets to disperse demonstrators in the city.
State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi was arrested alongside other elected officials after the army staged a coup on February 1.
The military said the move was in response to alleged fraud during the legislative elections in November 2020, which saw Aung San Suu Kyi’s party win a majority of the seats in parliament.