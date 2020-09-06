LIVE: Anti-government protests resume in Minsk

Unsanctioned protests against the re-election of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko take place in the centre of Minsk on Sunday, September 6.

The protesters demand resignation of Lukashenko and the release of arrested protesters and political prisoners.

Rallies against the president and his government have taken place daily in Minsk and other cities after the August 9 presidential election that saw Lukashenko re-elected for a sixth term.