LIVE: Armenian opposition continues demonstrations in Yerevan

Opposition resumes protests on Wednesday, December 23, by surrounding the government building in Yerevan, located on the Republic Square.

Earlier on December 16 members of the opposition called for nationwide strike beginning from December 22, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who signed a Russian-brokered deal to end fighting in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh on November 9, 2020. The agreement sees Azerbaijan obtaining control of the territory it has taken in the most recent fighting, with Armenia ceding further territories in the coming month.