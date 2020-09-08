LIVE: Assange extradition trial continues in London: stakeout

Ruptly is live outside the Old Bailey Central Criminal Court in London on Tuesday, September 8, on the second day of the Julian Assange extradition trial.

The hearing comes months later than initially planned due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to his supporters, Assange is in poor health and has been under threat of contracting the virus in prison, where infection cases have been reported.

The WikiLeaks founder has been behind bars in Belmarsh Prison since he was dragged out of the Ecuadorian Embassy in April 2019. He faces multiple charges in the US related to espionage