LIVE: BioNTech holds press conference on COVID-19 vaccine development programme

BioNTech SE will hold a press conference in Mainz on Wednesday, December 2, to provide an update on the status of the COVID-19 vaccine development program of its lead vaccine candidate BNT162b2, developed alongside with Pfizer.

​Initial data showed that the BNT162b2 vaccine is 90 percent effective in preventing COVID-19. Upon approval, Pfizer is planning on manufacturing up to 50 million doses by the end of the year.