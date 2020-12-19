LIVE: Boris Johnson holds presser on Christmas ‘cancellation’ and Tier 4 restrictions

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson hosts a press conference in London on Saturday, December 19, to announce Tier 4 restrictions covering London and much of the south and east of England, which deeply impact Christmas celebrations in the country. UK’s Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance are also taking part.

Earlier on Saturday Johnson hosted an emergency cabinet meeting to discuss how to control a fast growing mutated strain of coronavirus.

Tier 4 includes a ‘blanket stay at home order,’ with a strict ban on the mixing of households and an advice against travelling internationally.