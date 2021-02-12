-
LIVE: Chile’s President Pinera to receive COVID-19 vaccine
Chile’s President Sebastian Pinera receives COVID-19 vaccine in Santiago de Chile on Friday, February 12.
Chile has ordered close to 90 million vaccine doses. The country plans to receive vaccines from Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Sinovac and Johnson & Johnson as well as COVAX.
According to reports, Chile has already received 3.9 million Sinovac vaccines and expects to complete a total of 10 million in March.
So far, more than 1 million people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country.