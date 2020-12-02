Share
0 0 0 0

LIVE: City of Trier holds vigil following car ramming that killed 5, injured several

8 hours ago

The German city of Trier holds a vigil in front of the Port Nigra on Wednesday, December 2, a day after a car drove through a pedestrian zone, killing at least five people and injuring several.

According to local police, the 51-year-old suspect has been arrested and the vehicle has been seized.

Leave a Comment